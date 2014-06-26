Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN, June 26 Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said on Thursday it would offer a $1 billion convertible bond to boost its capital structure.
The company, whose chips are used in cars, computers and mobile phones, would also launch a buy-back programme for up to 2.2 percent of its share capital. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)