PARIS May 15 STMicroelectronics said it had signed a deal with South Korea's Samsung under which the world's second largest semiconductor-maker will be able to use a technology aimed at producing faster, less energy-hungry chips.

Samsung is licensing the 28-nanomillimetre FD-SOI ("Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator") design platform from STMicroelectronics, allowing designers to immediately begin implementing the platform for system-on-chip products.

The "Made in France" technology was conceived at a research agency in the city of Grenoble by France's nuclear energy agency CEA and microelectronics manufacturer Soitec.

Soitec shares climbed 3 percent.