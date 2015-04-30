* Q1 reported margin, Q2 forecast are below consensus

* Q2 outlook hurt by sharp drop in PC parts demand

* Currency boost delayed again, accelerating stock fall (Updates shares, adds comment and context)

By Eric Auchard

FRANKFURT, April 30 Franco-Italian semiconductor maker STMicroelectronics posted slightly weaker than expected quarterly results on Thursday, blaming a sharp fall in demand for computer parts and warning it anticipated little pickup in the current quarter.

ST reported a first-quarter net loss of 3 cents per share. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a profit of 1 cent per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

ST posted a quarterly revenue decline of 6.5 percent from a year-ago to $1.71 billion which was at the low end of its broad guidance but in line with analysts' muted forecasts.

Beyond typical seasonal weakness, turnover was hurt by the weakening of the euro and a sudden plunge in March of bookings of personal computer-related parts in China and Taiwan, ST Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said on an investor conference call.

Because upward of 90 percent of its sales are booked in dollars but 60 percent of expenses are recorded in euros, investors had hoped that ST would prove to be a big beneficiary of steep declines in the euro's value. However, currency hedges by ST have pushed any hoped for benefits into future quarters.

"The concept of this company being a strong dollar beneficiary has been pushed back into 2016 because of the way it has locked in hedges" to blunt the impact of currency swings, said a London-based analyst.

Shares of ST tumbled as much as 12 percent in Paris to trade around 7.24 euros at 1055 GMT, making it the worst performer on the 25-component STOXX European Technology index.

Heading into Thursday's report, the stock had climbed by a third this year, due in large part to anticipated currency benefits, marking twice the gains of the tech index. Following the sell-off, ST stock remains up 17 percent in 2015.

ST said second-quarter revenue would be in a range from flat to up 7 percent from the first quarter. The midpoint of that forecast would be $1.77 billion, up 3.5 percent, well short of the $1.82 billion that analysts had estimated on average. This outlook reflects on-going PC weakness, ST executives cautioned.

Market research firm Gartner estimates that global PC shipments dropped 5.2 percent in the first quarter amid plunging demand for desktop PCs by businesses even as mobile PCs grew.

ST, Europe's largest chipmaker until Netherlands-based rival NXP closes a proposed deal to buy Freescale later in 2015, suffers lower margins than U.S.-based peers due to the higher fixed cost of operating in Europe.

ST reported a gross margin of 33.2 percent, matching ST's own forecasts but below the 33.5 percent average analyst forecast, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It predicted second-quarter margins would remain mired around 33.8 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points. The prior consensus was 35.4 percent, at the high end of ST's range. (1 euro = $1.1120) (Editing by Keith Weir)