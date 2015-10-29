* Q3 net revenue down 6.5 pct at $1.76 bln vs f'cast $1.81
By Eric Auchard and Joseph Sotinel
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Oct 29 Europe's largest
chipmaker STMicroelectronics warned that a
deterioration in business conditions in China in August had
spread to other regions and could continue for two quarters.
ST, whose products are used in everything from car parts to
phones, said it is throttling back production and slashing
investment in new capacity, in response to a build-up in
inventories since August, a problem it said it shared with
rivals.
"We saw a (progressive) deterioration during the
(third)quarter and in October so far," Chief Executive Carlo
Bozotti told investors. "We see this as possibly continuing
through the next couple of quarters."
Also on Thursday, Dutch-based rival NXP reported
weaker quarterly sales, citing significant uncertainty around
any increase in demand in several markets and sending its shares
down 13 percent in pre-market U.S. trading.
ST shares tumbled 5 percent in Paris, wiping away any gains
they had made this year. The regional STOXX Europe 600 Tech
index, of which ST is a part, is up 11 percent in 2015.
ST reiterated it has no plans to join a global merger wave
reshaping the semiconductor industry and said its priority is to
restructure poorly performing units.
But the company postponed spelling out plans for its
struggling digital products group, saying only it had narrowed
its options to include job cuts or the sale of the business, in
the face of political resistance in France.
Bozotti ruled out bidding for U.S. rival Fairchild
Semiconductor after ST was rumoured earlier this week to
be considering an offer.
"M&A is something, of course, that may be of interest for a
company like ST, but I think it is certainly not on the table at
the moment," he said.
ST reported a 6.5 percent decline in third-quarter net
revenue to $1.76 billion, below already muted expectations for
$1.81 billion, which analysts had on average forecast, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ST blamed a progressive deterioration in market conditions,
stemming from lower consumer spending in China spilling over to
affect other electronics segments in Asia and globally,
specifically its automotive, industrial and power management
parts businesses.
The company forecast revenue for the fourth quarter to
decline by between 2.5 percent and 9.5 percent compared with the
third quarter. It said gross margins would fall back to around
33.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.
The midpoint of the projected revenue range, a 6 percent
decline, would result in revenue around $1.65 billion, far below
the $1.83 billion analysts had previously predicted.
