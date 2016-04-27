By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, April 27 Struggling Franco-Italian
chipmaker STMicroelectronics sees its business picking
up and is increasingly optimistic about its financial
performance for the remainder of the year, Chief Executive Carlo
Bozotti said on Wednesday.
"We have started to see signs of some improvement in the
semiconductor market," Bozotti told investors on a conference
call following the company's first-quarter results. "We enter
the second quarter with a higher level of optimism," he said.
Bozotti said this would lead to improved second-half results
this year, both in terms of revenue and profits.
Earlier, the loss-making chipmaker reported first-quarter
revenue growth in its automotive division that limited the
impact of weaker sales in other units. Net revenue dropped 3.3
percent to $1.613 billion. The net loss stood at $41 million.
"This improvement was most visible in automotive and
industrial," he added. First-quarter automotive and
microcontroller revenues, excluding currency effects, both rose
4 percent from the year-earlier quarter.
STMicro shares were up 5 percent at 5.47 euros in Paris
trading at 0815 GMT.
(Editing by Maria Sheahan)