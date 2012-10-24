PARIS Oct 24 STMicroelectronics NV CEO Carlo Bozotti said on a conference call on Q3 results: * There is no plan to split up the company * For strategic plan to be announced in December, Bozotti rules out split of digital and analog business, which had been rumoured in press reports * "You'll see the plan in December. But there is no plan to split the company. The plan is to be one company," said the CEO.