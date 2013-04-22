UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 22 European chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted its sixth straight quarterly loss, hurt by costs linked to the closure of joint venture ST-Ericsson and weak European semiconductor demand.
STMicroelectronics, which makes chips for cars, computers and mobile phones, on Monday reported first-quarter revenue of $2.01 billion, down slightly from $2.02 billion in the year-ago quarter and broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
The company said current-quarter revenue would rise 3 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
Analysts on average had expected first-quarter revenue of $2.02 billion and June-quarter revenue of $2.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It had a fourth-quarter net loss of $171 million, compared with a net loss of $176 million the same quarter a year earlier.
STMicroelectronics and Ericsson announced in March it will end their chip venture ST Ericsson after failing to find a buyer, splitting some of its businesses between the two companies and closing the rest of the operation.
On Monday, STMicroelectronics also announced it will decide and distribute quarterly dividends semi-annually, as opposed to just once a year previously. It plans to pay a 10 cent-a-share dividend in 2013's second and third quarters.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.