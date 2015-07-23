* Q2 net revenue $1.76 bln vs f'cast $1.78 bln

* Q3 revenue to range between a 1 pct drop to a 6 pct rise vs Q2

* Q3 gross margin seen at 35 pct +/- 2 pct vs 35.6 pct f'cast

* Shares bounce back from previous day's decline, up 6 pct (Adds expected improvements in some markets; share recovery)

By Eric Auchard

FRANKFURT/PARIS, July 23 Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted lower second-quarter revenue on Thursday and warned of sluggish growth in the third quarter, due to weakening personal computer demand and a decelerating economy in China.

But ST said it expected modest growth in communications, industrial and automotive markets in the back half of 2015, reassuring investors spooked by recent warnings from U.S. chipmakers TI and Linear.

ST shares jumped nearly 6 percent to 7.20 euros at 0908 GMT, nearly recovering from a 6.6 percent plunge the previous day after an analyst downgraded the company based on its bleak outlook for PC chips and in China.

Europe's largest chipmaker reported second-quarter net revenue of $1.76 billion (1.60 billion euros), a decline of 5 percent from the year before and just shy of the $1.78 billion mean estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

ST, which suffers lower margins than U.S. and Asia-based peers due to the higher costs of operating in Europe, forecast revenue for the third quarter of between down 1 percent and up 6 percent compared with the second quarter, while margins would recover to around 35 percent despite mixed market conditions.

The midpoint of that revenue forecast, up 2.5 percent, would represent revenue of $1.80 billion, below the $1.85 billion that analysts were predicting for the third quarter, according to eight estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

RADICAL ACTION

The stock, which has fallen 25 percent since the company's last earnings report in April, remains up 17 percent for the year to date against a 13 percent gain in the main regional tech index, the STOXX European Technology index.

While the global semiconductor business is undergoing a wave of consolidation, ST has held back, saying it wants to take radical action to fix low-growth businesses such as digital products before considering big merger deals of its own.

Revenue from its struggling digital products group stabilised compared with the first three months at $207 million, but was down 20 percent from the year-earlier quarter.

The company suffered more modest year-over-year declines in previously solid business units including automotive, industrial and microcontrollers. Only its analogue and MEMS sensors business showed growth on an annual basis.

The company reported second-quarter net income of $35 million compared with a loss of $22 million a year earlier and a forecast $44.5 million. It achieved a gross margin of 33.8 percent, shy of the 34.0 percent analysts had predicted.

ST forecast gross margin could recover to around 35 percent, plus or minus 2 percent, in the third quarter, as it sees further benefit from exchange rates, an improved mix of higher-margin products and manufacturing efficiencies.

Analysts were looking for third-quarter gross margin to reach 35.6 percent and more than 36 percent later this year. (1 euro = $1.0976) (Editing by Alan Raybould and David Holmes)