Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Dec 10 French-Italian group STMicroelectronics said it would exit struggling wireless chipmaker joint-venture ST-Ericsson as it announced a new strategic plan on Monday.
STMicro said it would pull out of the joint venture with Ericsson after a transition period.
"This disengagement process has started, with the transition expected to end during the third quarter of 2013," the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Elena Berton)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)