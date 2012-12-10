PARIS Dec 10 French-Italian group STMicroelectronics said it would exit struggling wireless chipmaker joint-venture ST-Ericsson as it announced a new strategic plan on Monday.

STMicro said it would pull out of the joint venture with Ericsson after a transition period.

"This disengagement process has started, with the transition expected to end during the third quarter of 2013," the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Elena Berton)