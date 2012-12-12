NEW YORK Dec 12 STMicroelectronics NV
may not disclose details about its plan to exit its wireless
chip venture with Ericsson until as late as the
second quarter of 2013, STMicroelectronics' top executive said
Wednesday.
"The midpoint of all of this is the second quarter," STMicro
CEO Carlo Bozotti said.
STMicroelectronics announced on Monday that it would exit
its ST-Ericsson joint venture in the third quarter of 2013 but
the company did not give any details regarding what the exactly
exit would entail.
Analysts said that ST-Ericsson, which has around 5,000
employees, could be shut down entirely, or parts could be sold
to competitors such as Intel Corp, Broadcom Corp
or Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, with
Ericsson taking some others.
Bozotti said that he could not yet provide details because
the company is still in negotiations on its exit options. He
declined to discuss the nature of the negotiations.