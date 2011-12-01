(Adds CEO comments in paragraphs 3, 4, 10; Updates share)

* Sees pretax profit ahead of 2010, at upper end of view

* Sees residential land sales of 72 mln stg

* Shares up 5.3 pct

By Tresa Sherin Morera

Dec 1 British real estate developer St Modwen Plc expects a strong year on higher demand for housing, particularly from first-time buyers, as a result of new government initiatives.

St Modwen, whose projects include the Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre in London and Discovery Court Business Centre in Poole, sees its fiscal 2011 rental income and pretax profit ahead of the past year and at the upper end of its forecasts.

"We are selling predominantly to our first-time buyers, and there are a couple of government-backed schemes in the UK which are aimed at lending deposits to them," Chief Executive Bill Oliver told Reuters on Thursday.

"The consensus for our results this year are that pretax profit are going to be at high 40s (40 million pounds) and a third of that comes from residential," Oliver said.

St Modwen shares, which have lost a quarter of their value in the last three months, were up 5.3 percent at 110 pence at 1458 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, against a 0.3 percent fall in the wider UK property index <.FTELUK >.

On Tuesday, Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne, in his autumn budget statement, announced plans to help struggling young families buy newly built homes and provide a 400 million pound fund to help construction firms kick-start projects. .

Earlier on Thursday, St Modwen said its full-year results were likely to include a profit of more than 20 million pounds ($31.5 million) from development activities.

For the year ended Nov. 30, residential land sales were 72 million pounds, including 27 million to the Persimmon joint venture, which St Modwen had signed earlier this year to develop 2,000 houses over seven sites.

Last month, Persimmon said the number of first-time buyers had risen over 35 percent, a welcome boost to the industry that has seen first-time buyers frozen out of the market by high-deposit requirements.

"There are people wanting to buy as interest rates are low. Despite the deeming gloom on the macro front, they want to achieve home ownership," St Modwen CEO Oliver said. ($1 = 0.6358 British pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Joyjeet Das)