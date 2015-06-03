(Adds details on operations, background; updates stock price)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 3 Newly listed Stingray Digital
Group Inc plans to spend some C$50 million ($40
million) this year to acquire broader distribution for its
streaming music channels, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Shares in Montreal-based Stingray jumped 19 percent on their
debut, a shot in the arm for Canada's bubbling market for
initial public offerings, as the music and media company eyed
acquisitions to expand across the Americas, eastern Europe and
Asia.
Eric Boyko, who founded the Montreal-based company in 2007
and will maintain voting control, said Stingray spent about C$50
million in five deals last year and plans to keep up the pace.
"Our plan is to keep on the acquisition plan. We are very
aggressive on the acquisitions that we want to do," Boyko said
in a telephone interview.
He said Stingray's music channels are available on only
seven out of every hundred U.S. cable TV subscriptions, offering
ample room for growth in that market.
Stingray curates almost fifty music channels for hotels and
other businesses as well as consumers via pay-TV packages.
At mid-afternoon, the stock was trading around C$7.41,
valuing Stingray at about C$377 million, after pricing at
C$6.25.
The bounce underscores the appetite for technology
investments in Canada just two weeks after Ottawa e-commerce
company Shopify's much larger stock market debut.
A string of young Canadian companies are eyeing the public
markets, including payments software startup Payfirma and social
media software company Hootsuite.
Boyko said Stingray had earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization of C$27 million last year and free
cash flow of C$17 million. He expects free cash flow to be
nearer C$21 million this year.
($1 = 1.2468 Canadian dollars)
