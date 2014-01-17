Jan 17 Stobart Group Ltd :
* Transport and distribution business has a busy christmas
period, performed in
line with the board's expectations
* Trend in underlying profitability reported with interim
results has continued
from September 1 to date
* Since October 2012 the group has generated 85.0 mln stg from
property sales
with the intention of reducing debt
* Agreement with lender to reduce loan by 64.0 mln stg to 10.9
mln stg
* Full-year results to include higher interest cost than
expected, and costs
associated with prepayment of fixed rate loan
