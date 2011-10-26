(Adds details, analyst comment, updates share movement)

Oct 26 Stobart Group's profit growth was held back after the British freight company was hit by fluctuating demand in a tough economy, particularly at its biggest division, sending shares down more than 7 percent.

The company's road transport operations suffered as panicky retailers launched early promotions amid the UK high street gloom.

"More retail promotions caused volumes to fluctuate, which created problems for us in planning our loads efficiently," the company said in a statement.

Many retailers across Europe are struggling as shoppers' disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, subdued wages growth and government austerity measures.

The weak first-half performance of the transport division might be hard to make up for in the second half, John Lawson, an analyst with Investec said in a note.

Lawson cut his full-year profit forecast to 38 million pounds from an earlier 40 million pounds.

However, the company said improved information technology systems, and resulting cost reductions helped it achieve profitability in line with earlier expectations.

Stobart, whose Eddie Stobart trucks are a common sight on Britain's motorways and feature in a fly-in-the-cab TV documentary, maintained its full-year outlook.

First half to Aug. 31 underlying pretax profit was 16.4 million pounds, compared with 15.4 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 15 percent to 281.1 million pounds.

Earlier in the day, rival haulier Wincanton said profits would suffer at its containers unit this year due to slowing imports.

Carlisle-based Stobart's shares were trading down 5.4 pence at 120.25 pence at 0850 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)