BRIEF-BP CEO says 60 pct of company's production will be gas by mid-2020s
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
May 16 British freight company Stobart Group Ltd reported a 12 percent drop in full-year profit as restructuring costs hurt its core transport and distribution business.
The haulier, whose Eddie Stobart lorries deliver goods to retailers like Tesco Plc, said underlying pretax profit fell to 32.5 million pounds ($49.48 million) from 35.4 million pounds a year earlier
Revenue rose 16 percent to 572.4 million pounds.
Stobart's transport and distribution business, which has been hit by a downturn in the tumultuous British retail sector, disposed its vehicle services business, rebranded its vehicle distribution business and spent 13.4 million pounds to shutter its chilled pallet consolidation business over the past year.
The business contributed 94 percent to the company's revenue last year.
* Downstream free cash flow expected at $9-10 bln by 2021 (Adds details, background, CFO comment, share price)
Feb 28 British insurer Aviva said it expects to take an exceptional charge of 385 million pounds ($478 million) to its 2016 profit after tax after Britain changed the rate at which compensation payments are calculated in personal injury claims.