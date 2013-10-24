Oct 24 British haulier Stobart Group Ltd's
first-half revenue from continuing operations jumped 33
percent, helped by its acquisition of Autologic Holdings in mid
2012.
The company, whose Eddie Stobart trucks deliver goods to
retailers like Tesco, reported an underlying pretax
profit of 13.8 million pounds in the six months ended Aug. 31,
up 5 percent from a year ago.
Revenue from continuing operations rose to 330.2 million
pounds from 247.4 million pounds a year ago. Autologic, now
called Automotive, brought in revenue of 54.5 million pounds.
In its transport and distribution division, of which
automotive is a part, revenue rose 33 percent to 297.5 million
pounds. Stobart acquired Autologic in June 2012 for 12.4 million
pounds, giving it a market leading share in the automotive
logistics market.
"Our market-leading Transport business continues to perform
well and our growing Air and Biomass divisions are beginning to
deliver on their potential," Chief Executive Andrew Tinkler said
in a statement.
Transport, Stobart's biggest division, has been hit by the
downturn in the British retail sector and was restructured over
the past year. The company has also diversified into rail,
biomass energy, property and airport facilities.
Revenue in the company's air division rose 32 percent to
10.4 million pounds.
Stobart said airport infrastructure work on London's
Southend Airport was almost complete and expected the extended
terminal building to open in January.
Revenue in the biomass division rose to 11.3 million pounds
from 6.6 million pounds a year ago. Biomass tonnages increased
52 percent despite some customer plant commissioning outages,
the company said.
Shares in Stobart were down 1 percent at 128.25 pence in
thin morning trade on the London Stock Exchange.