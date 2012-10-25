* Underlying pretax profit down 20 pct to 13.2 mln stg
* H1 revenue down 1 pct to 278.5 mln stg
* Positive outlook for its strategic plan
LONDON, Oct 25 British haulier Stobart
plans to push further into the air and biomass sectors after the
group relied on tight cost management to offset the pressure
being placed on its core transport business by nervous
retailers.
The company, whose Eddie Stobart trucks deliver goods to
retailers like Tesco, on Thursday reported underlying
pretax profit of 13.2 million pounds ($21 million) for the six
months to end August, down nearly 20 percent from a year ago.
Revenue inched down 1 percent to 278.5 million pounds, but
fell 5.6 percent in the group's core transport division.
Stobart blamed the recessionary climate for slowing growth
in the sector but said cost management had helped underlying
profit in the division grow 3.6 percent and that its acquisition
of Autologic Holdings in August, for 12.4 million pounds, gave
it a market leading share in the automotive logistics market.
"We have worked hard to improve margins and profitability in
our core transport business despite tough trading conditions. We
are well underway with delivering the stated plan for the
group," Chief Executive Andrew Tinkler said in a statement.
Transport is Stobart's biggest division but the company has
recently been diversifying into rail, biomass energy, property
and airport facilities and hopes to become the UK's leading
provider of multimodal transport and logistics solutions.
Stobart said it was confident in future growth in the UK
biomass market, although slightly behind expected time scales
due to delays in legislation, noting sales volumes in the
division were up 30 percent in the first half and would increase
dramatically in the second.
Stobart also said work on extending London Southend
Airport's terminal was expected to start in November to
accommodate rising traffic with low-cost airlines easyJet
and Aer Lingus
Shares in Stobart were down 0.8 percent at 115 pence on
Thursday, valuing the company at around 400 million pounds.