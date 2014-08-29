Aug 29 Stobart Group Ltd :
* In period to date we have returned to shareholders £34.6m
via share buybacks, and £13.2m via dividends paid in july
* Continued strategy of active property asset management,
disposals, with completion of sale of four properties in period
to date, realising £12.7m of cash
* Discussions are on-going around potential future disposals
and we are hoping to realise at least a similar level of cash in
second half
* In aviation division, passenger numbers are over 20% ahead
year on year in period to 31 july 2014
* Rail division has grown revenue from external customers by
around 40% in period to 31 July 2014
* Have restructured energy and aviation divisions, incurred
exceptional finance costs in connection with early repayment of
£168m of bank debt in march and april 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: