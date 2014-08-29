Aug 29 Stobart Group Ltd :

* In period to date we have returned to shareholders £34.6m via share buybacks, and £13.2m via dividends paid in july

* Continued strategy of active property asset management, disposals, with completion of sale of four properties in period to date, realising £12.7m of cash

* Discussions are on-going around potential future disposals and we are hoping to realise at least a similar level of cash in second half

* In aviation division, passenger numbers are over 20% ahead year on year in period to 31 july 2014

* Rail division has grown revenue from external customers by around 40% in period to 31 July 2014

* Have restructured energy and aviation divisions, incurred exceptional finance costs in connection with early repayment of £168m of bank debt in march and april 2014