BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of French indices
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
MUMBAI, April 2 Shares in Anil Ambani group companies rose sharply after its telecom firm Reliance Communications Ltd entered into a pact with a unit of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd. for sharing the company's optic fibre network, sparking speculation about a wider rapproachement among the brothers.
Reliance Communications provisionally closed 16.9 percent higher, while Reliance Infrastructure Ltd extended gains to 4.8 percent, and Reliance Capital Ltd gained 5.6 percent.
Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries rose 2.1 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday called on Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling at the "earliest opportunity" as the Treasury announced the first of several expected cash management measures to avoid a U.S. default.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.