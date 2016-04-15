UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 15 Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc , under pressure from its largest shareholder, on Friday appointed Marek Sypek as managing director of its key Polish operations.
Sypek, who was CEO at Polish consumer goods company Agros-Nova Holding, will join Stock Spirits in June.
Sypek replaces Ian Croxford, who has been interim managing director in Poland since January 2015.
Stock Spirits' CEO on Thursday dismissed claims by Western Gate, its largest individual shareholder, that the London-based company was operating its Polish business by "remote control", saying he hoped to announce a new permanent managing director for the region soon.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.