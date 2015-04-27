UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Stock Spirits Group Plc
* Jack Keenan will step down from his position as non-executive chairman and retire from board of directors at the Company's forthcoming AGM on May 19th 2015
* David Maloney, currently senior independent non-executive director, will become non-executive chairman of company at agm Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources