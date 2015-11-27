UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 27 Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc cut its full-year core profit forecast, citing increased competition and a bigger-than-expected decline in demand for flavoured vodka.
The company expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be between 50 million euros and 54 million euros ($53 million-$57 million).
Stock Spirits had in August forecast EBITDA to be between 60 million euros and 68 million euros. ($1 = 0.9441 euros) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources