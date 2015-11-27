Nov 27 Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc cut its full-year core profit forecast, citing increased competition and a bigger-than-expected decline in demand for flavoured vodka.

The company expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be between 50 million euros and 54 million euros ($53 million-$57 million).

Stock Spirits had in August forecast EBITDA to be between 60 million euros and 68 million euros. ($1 = 0.9441 euros) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)