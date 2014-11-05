(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the company was listed on LSE in
October 2013, not this year)
Nov 5 Stock Spirits Group Plc, the
biggest vodka producer in Poland and the Czech Republic, warned
that the impact of an increase in Polish excise duties and
aggressive pricing by competitors was continuing into the fourth
quarter and could hurt its full-year core profit.
Stock Spirits, which was listed on the London Stock Exchange
in October 2013, said that unless trading conditions improved,
there was a risk that full-year group EBITDA could be between 5
million euros and 10 million euros lower than expectations.
The company said the latter half of the third quarter was a
very tough trading period, particularly in Poland where it
continued to face disruptions in the supply chain resulting from
the duty increase.
More than 60 percent of Stock Spirits' sales come from
Poland, where the government raised excise duties on strong
alcohol by 15 percent in January.
These trends have continued into the start of the fourth
quarter, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
