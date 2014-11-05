(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the company was listed on LSE in October 2013, not this year)

Nov 5 Stock Spirits Group Plc, the biggest vodka producer in Poland and the Czech Republic, warned that the impact of an increase in Polish excise duties and aggressive pricing by competitors was continuing into the fourth quarter and could hurt its full-year core profit.

Stock Spirits, which was listed on the London Stock Exchange in October 2013, said that unless trading conditions improved, there was a risk that full-year group EBITDA could be between 5 million euros and 10 million euros lower than expectations.

The company said the latter half of the third quarter was a very tough trading period, particularly in Poland where it continued to face disruptions in the supply chain resulting from the duty increase.

More than 60 percent of Stock Spirits' sales come from Poland, where the government raised excise duties on strong alcohol by 15 percent in January.

These trends have continued into the start of the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)