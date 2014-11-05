* Polish duty hike, pricing competition could hurt profit

* FY EBITDA could be 5-10 mln euros below expectations

* Shares fall 26 pct; among top losers on LSE (Adds details, analyst comment, updates share price)

By Roshni Menon and Aastha Agnihotri

Nov 5 Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said the impact of higher Polish excise duties and "very aggressive" pricing by competitors could hurt its full-year profit, triggering a 26 percent drop in the company's shares.

More than 150 million pounds ($239 million) of Stock Spirits' market value had been wiped out by Wednesday afternoon. The largest vodka maker in Poland and the Czech Republic said the latter half of the third quarter had been "very tough".

Stock Spirits, which makes the high-end Polish vodka Czysta de Luxe, said disruptions to its supply chain had continued as a result of a 15 percent hike in Poland's excise duties on strong alcohol. The increase was imposed in January.

The company, which gets more than 60 percent of its revenue from Poland, also said margins had come under "considerable pressure" as a result of pricing competition and promotions by its rivals.

Unless trading conditions improve, full-year 2014 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) could fall 5 million to 10 million euros below expectations, the company said.

It did not provide a forecast for full-year earnings. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, analysts on average were expecting full-year EBITDA of 77.26 million euros ($96.40 million). Adjusted EBITDA for 2013 was 83.7 million euros.

"We visibly underestimated the degree of price competition in the Polish market, which seems to have also significantly affected the flavoured vodka category of late," Wood & Co analysts wrote in a note.

Stock Spirits, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in October 2013, was formed in 2008 when U.S. private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management merged Czech Republic-based Eckes & Stock with Poland's largest spirit company, Polmos Lublin.

It competes with companies such as Central European Distribution Corp, which has grown from an importer of beer into Poland to become the country's second-largest vodka maker, with brands that include Soplica, Bols Platinum and Zubrowka.

"The new dynamic appears to be more aggressive competitive pricing and promotional activity," said Josh Puddle, analyst at Berenberg.

Stock Spirits, which also makes fruit-flavoured liquors and Italian brandies, said "some level of disruption" may continue into early next year.

Its stock was down 26.1 percent at 222.0 pence at 1400 GMT, one of the top losers on the London Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 0.8015 euro) (1 US dollar = 0.6281 British pound) (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Robin Paxton)