Aug 28 Stock Spirits Group Plc, the
biggest vodka producer in Poland and the Czech Republic,
reported a 10 percent fall in first-half revenue, mainly as an
increase in Polish excise duties hurt consumption.
Buckinghamshire-based Stock Spirits said operating profit
before exceptional costs fell 23 percent to 23.2 million euros
($30.64 million) for the six months ended June 30.
Revenue fell to 137.7 million euros in the first half from
153.1 million euros a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7572 Euros)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze
Jamal)