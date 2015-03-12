UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
March 12 Stock Spirits Group Plc said it expects trading conditions in Poland, its biggest market, to remain difficult in 2015 due to a higher excise duty.
The company, which makes the high-end Polish vodka Czysta de Luxe, reported a pretax profit of 49.04 million euros for the year ended Dec. 31, from a loss of 8.68 million euros a year earlier.
Revenue fell 14 percent to 292.7 million euros ($309.65 million).
More than 60 percent of Stock Spirits' sales come from Poland, where the government raised excise duty on strong alcohol by 15 percent in 2014.
($1 = 0.9453 euros)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.