April 19 Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said it had asked its shareholders to vote against the resolutions proposed by Western Gate Private Investments, one of its top shareholders.

Stock Spirits said the resolutions proposed by Western Gate represented an "overriding" conflict of interest.

Western Gate is the private family office of Portuguese businessman Luis Amaral, who is also the CEO of Eurocash , Stock Spirits' biggest customer in Poland. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)