UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said shareholders present at its annual general meeting voted to appoint two nominees of the company's top shareholder to its board.
About 57 percent of shareholders present at the meeting on Monday voted for the appointment of Western Gate Private Investments Ltd's nominees Alberto Da Ponte and Randy Pankevicz, Stock Spirits said.
Western Gate, controlled by Portuguese businessman Luis Amaral, has been calling for changes at the company since April 5. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources