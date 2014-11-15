HONG KONG Nov 15 The Hong Kong stock exchange
(HKEx) has successfully completed its last trial run for market
participants ahead of the launch on Monday of a trading scheme
that links up the island city's bourse to China's main stock
market.
The proposed Shanghai Hong Kong Stock Connect programme is
part of China's plan to open up its stock market to global
investors for the first time, while allowing Chinese investors
to buy Hong Kong listed stocks.
Hong Kong and Shanghai have been working against a tight
deadline since the plan was announced in April to ensure it will
be a success.
Saturday's test was conducted to make sure the systems of
the two stock exchanges are properly connected, HKEx
said in a statement. The Shanghai exchange also ran the test on
Saturday, it added.
In all, 97 brokers and other exchange participants,
accounting for about 80 per cent of HKEx's securities market
turnover joined the test on Saturday, the exchange said.
"We're ready to launch and looking forward to the beginning
of a new chapter at HKEx," CEO Charles Li said.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas, editing by Louise Heavens)