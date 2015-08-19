* Underlying annual profit at A$608 mln vs A$607 consensus

* FY15 funds from operations up 14.7 pct

* Expects FY16 EPS of 6-7.5 pct, FFO growth of 8.5-10 pct (Adds CEO comment, shares, industry context)

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Aug 19 Australian real estate investment trust Stockland Corp Ltd CEO Mark Steinert on Wednesday said he expects the residential business to drive earnings growth for 5-6 years, after booming house prices pushed annual profit up 9.4 percent.

Home prices in Sydney jumped at an annual pace of 18.4 percent at end-July, fed by record low interest rates, a rapidly rising population, chronic undersupply, a tax system that pampers property investors and a stream of Asian money.

"This cycle in terms of its uptrend really started in January 2013. So, we think we are only a couple of years into it although I stress we're not predicting that strong double-digit price growth from here," Stockland CEO Mark Steinert told Reuters.

Underlying profit for the 12 months to June 30 rose to A$608 million ($446 million), the highest since FY12, compared with A$555 million a year ago and in line with a A$607 million estimate of 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating profit from its residential business jumped about 74 percent with a record 3,742 contracts on hand, reflecting strong demand for housing that has pushed prices in Sydney and Melbourne to unprecedented levels.

Approvals for multi-unit projects nationally climbed 28 percent in the past year to record highs.

Funds from operations (FFO), a measure of underlying and recurring earnings, increased about 15 percent to A$657 million.

The company has forecast underlying earnings per share for the year-ended June 30 to grow between 6 percent and 7.5 percent and FFO growth of 8.5-10 percent.

Last week, property developer Mirvac Group boosted annual profit by 36 percent and locked in record home pre-sales.

Stockland shares were up 1.2 percent at A$4.21 in early deals after the results, in line with the S&P/ASX200 index's 1.4 percent gain. They are up 2.2 percent so far this year, beating the broader market. ($1 = 1.3633 Australian dollars) (Editing by Stephen Coates)