* Underlying annual profit at A$608 mln vs A$607 consensus
* FY15 funds from operations up 14.7 pct
* Expects FY16 EPS of 6-7.5 pct, FFO growth of 8.5-10 pct
(Adds CEO comment, shares, industry context)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Aug 19 Australian real estate investment
trust Stockland Corp Ltd CEO Mark Steinert on Wednesday
said he expects the residential business to drive earnings
growth for 5-6 years, after booming house prices pushed annual
profit up 9.4 percent.
Home prices in Sydney jumped at an annual pace of 18.4
percent at end-July, fed by record low interest rates, a rapidly
rising population, chronic undersupply, a tax system that
pampers property investors and a stream of Asian money.
"This cycle in terms of its uptrend really started in
January 2013. So, we think we are only a couple of years into it
although I stress we're not predicting that strong double-digit
price growth from here," Stockland CEO Mark Steinert told
Reuters.
Underlying profit for the 12 months to June 30 rose to A$608
million ($446 million), the highest since FY12, compared with
A$555 million a year ago and in line with a A$607 million
estimate of 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating profit from its residential business jumped about
74 percent with a record 3,742 contracts on hand, reflecting
strong demand for housing that has pushed prices in Sydney and
Melbourne to unprecedented levels.
Approvals for multi-unit projects nationally climbed 28
percent in the past year to record highs.
Funds from operations (FFO), a measure of underlying and
recurring earnings, increased about 15 percent to A$657 million.
The company has forecast underlying earnings per share for
the year-ended June 30 to grow between 6 percent and 7.5 percent
and FFO growth of 8.5-10 percent.
Last week, property developer Mirvac Group boosted
annual profit by 36 percent and locked in record home pre-sales.
Stockland shares were up 1.2 percent at A$4.21 in early
deals after the results, in line with the S&P/ASX200 index's
1.4 percent gain. They are up 2.2 percent so far this
year, beating the broader market.
($1 = 1.3633 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Stephen Coates)