UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY Feb 22 Australian diversified real estate investment trust Stockland Corp Ltd posted a 7.8 percent rise in underlying earnings after record turnover in its residential business, especially from the booming east coast.
Stockland said funds from operations rose 7.8 percent to A$369 million ($283.4 million). The company said it was tracking toward the upper end of its guidance for FFO growth per security of 5-7 percent.
The company said funds from operations replaces underlying profit as its primary earnings metric.
Stockland also announced an interim dividend of 12.6 cents, higher than 12.2 cents a year ago. ($1 = 1.3023 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts