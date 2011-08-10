SYDNEY Aug 10 Australian shopping mall owner and residential developer Stockland Group warned it expects flat earnings in the year ahead as shoppers stay out of malls and home buyers wait for interest rate cuts.

But if interest rates start coming down, as the market now expects amid extreme global volatility, the company could see a turnaround, Managing Director Matthew Quinn told a conference call with investors on Wednesday.

"This is a cycle not a structural correction," Quinn said. "It's just that people are sitting on their hands because they are concerns about the short-term outlook."

Indeed, a key measure of Australian consumer confidence fell for a fourth straight month in August to hit a 27-month low as sliding global markets deepened concerns about the economic outlook, data on Wednesday showed.

Retail sales in June, the last month for which data is available, dipped 0.1 percent while second quarter sales only rose 0.3 percent.

But Stockland did not expect the current market volatility to have an impact on its operations, and even saw some upside if the central bank was forced to cut rates.

"If the interest rates do fall as the yield curve is predicting, then that would be naturally a big shot in the arm for our business and would be a big factor in increasing confidence for our buyers," Quinn said.

Markets are currently pricing a 25 basis point cut in the central bank's 4.75 percent cash rate in September and see a combined 100 basis points of cuts by the end of the year.

However, a rate cut is not a foregone conclusion as inflation pressures last week forced the bank to contemplate a hike, rather than a cut.

Rate cut expectations were intensified on Tuesday when two of the biggest home lenders, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac , cut interest rates on fixed mortgages on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)