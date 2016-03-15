HELSINKI, March 15 Shareholders in Finnish deparment store and fashion chain group Stockmann on Tuesday at the company's annual general meeeting voted down a proposal to authorise the board to decide on share issues.

The authorisation proposed by the board would have concerned up to 20 million new shares, corresponding to about 28 percent of shares in the company.

Loss-making Stockmann is going through restructuring and its biggest owners, the Hartwall family and two Finnish-Swedish foundations, are at loggerheads over reforming the company's share structure. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; writing by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Anna Ringstrom)