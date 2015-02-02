Feb 2 Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Signed a memorandum of understanding regarding selling of its subsidiary, Seppälä Oy

* Transaction will take place on April 1, 2015 and will cover 82 Seppälä stores in Finland and 20 in Estonia.

* After codetermination negotiations that ended in December, Seppälä decided to downsize its store network by 41 stores in Finland and reductions will affect about 200 people in stores