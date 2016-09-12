HELSINKI, Sept 12 Stockmann, the Finnish fashion and department store group, said on Monday its had appointed Lauri Veijalainen as the company's new chief executive.

Veijalainen worked as Stockman's chief financial officer from April 2015 and was named interim CEO in April, when former CEO Per Thelin stepped down after 16 months on the job.

Stockmann is restructuring its business and pulled out of the Russian market last year. It expects a small profit in 2016. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Terje Solsvik)