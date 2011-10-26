HELSINKI Oct 26 Finnish deparment store and retail chain owner Stockmann on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected profit for the third quarter and warned the growing economic uncertainty makes future forecasting "very challenging".

Stockmann's third-quarter operating profit fell to 15.2 million euros ($21.1 million) from 18.4 million euros a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 18.2 million, according to a Reuters poll.

It reiterated its forecast for full-year operating profit to decline. It said profit in the fourth quarter, a decisive period for retailers, would "develop positively", toning down its earlier forecast for an improvement. ($1 = 0.719 Euros)