* Q4 op. profit 59.3 mln euros, vs 57.1 mln consensus

* Sees Q1 op. loss

* Sees improved 2012 revenue, op. profit (Adds quote, details)

HELSINKI, Feb 9 Finnish department store and retail chain owner Stockmann said it expects a loss in its traditionally weak first quarter after strong sales in Russia generated a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth quarter operating profit.

Fourth quarter operating profit rose to 59.3 million euros ($78.6 million) from 48.5 million euros a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. That beat an average forecast of 57.1 million in a Reuters poll.

Revenue in the quarter grew almost 9 percent to 626.1 million euros, led by a 32 percent surge in revenue from stores in Russia and Ukraine.

Strength in those markets and in the Baltics helped to counterbalance weaker consumer confidence in Finland, the company said, although it said the European debt crisis would likely continue dampening spending.

"The retail market conditions are continuously difficult to forecast. The European debt crisis is still unresolved and could cause uncertainty and unexpected volatility in the market," Chief Executive Hannu Penttila said in a statement.

Stockmann said it expected an operational loss in the first quarter, traditionally its weakest quarter of the year, although it forecast full-year revenue and operating profit to improve from 2011.

The group's revenue in January was 151 million euros, up 9.8 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)