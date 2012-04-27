HELSINKI, April 27 Finnish department store and
retail chain owner Stockmann reported a smaller
first-quarter loss and said it expects business to improve this
year despite uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis.
Its quarterly operating loss shrank to 16.2 million euros
($21.43 million) from a loss of 29.9 million euros a year ago,
although it was slightly worse than the average estimate of 13.8
million euros loss in a Reuters poll.
The company said it expects the consumer market to improve
in 2012, helping it grow revenue and operating profit.
($1 = 0.7559 euros)
