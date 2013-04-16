HELSINKI, April 16 Finnish department store owner Stockmann slashed its outlook for 2013 after an "exceptionally weak" first quarter, and said it will put workers on furlough to save costs.

The company estimated a January-March operating loss of 34.5 million euros, compared to a 29.9 million euro loss a year earlier, and said consumer spending in the Nordics would likely remain weak for the rest of the year.

It forecast 2013 operating profit to be weaker than a year earlier. It previously expected an improvement.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)