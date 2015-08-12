UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Aug 12 Finnish department store chain Stockmann on Wednesday reported a surprise second quarter profit, helped by its cost-cutting and restructuring programme.
Stockmann's quarterly core operating profit was 5.7 million euros ($6.3 million), up from 3.5 million euros a year ago and beating analysts' average forecast of a loss of about 4 million euros..
It added its preliminary sales were up 5.5 percent in July.
The company, which has been hard hit by slowdowns in Finland and Russia, repeated its full-year outlook of falling sales and improving but negative core profit. ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources