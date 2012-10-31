UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Q3 op. profit boosted by Russia, Lindex sales
* Says Finnish consumer sentiment has weakened
* Mulls corporate bond, selling shopping centre in St Petersburg (Adds details on Lindex, CEO comment)
HELSINKI, Oct 31 Finnish department store and retail chain owner Stockmann reported a rise in quarterly profit thanks to strong sales in Russia and at its budget fashion chain Lindex.
A popular collaboration with Missoni boosted Lindex sales in the Nordics, helping the group's third-quarter operating profit rise 13 percent from a year earlier to 17.1 million euros ($22.19 million).
Quarterly revenue grew 5 percent to 485.1 million euros.
But the company also warned that Europe's debt crisis was clouding the outlook, and said there were signs that consumers confidence has weakened in Finland.
Chief Executive Hannu Penttila said it was considering issuing a corporate bond and selling its Nevsky shopping centre in St Petersburg, Russia. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources