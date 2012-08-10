* Q2 op. profit 29.7 mln euros vs 32.9 mln consensus

* Sees good consumer confidence in Russia, the Baltics

* Says Finland weaker (Adds details)

HELSINKI, Aug 10 Finnish department store and retail chain owner Stockmann reported a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit, citing a weak performance at its fashion unit and losses from its department store business in Russia.

April-June operating profit grew 16 percent from a year ago to 29.7 million euros ($36.6 million), below an average forecast of 32.9 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Stockmann said the market for affordable fashion was particularly weak in Sweden and to speed up the growth of the business it combined its two fashion chains Seppala and Lindex into a fashion chain division.

In Russia it is closing loss-making Bestseller department store operations this year and focusing on its Stockmann stores there.

Revenue in the quarter grew around 5 percent to 537 million euros and the company said revenue abroad increased 7.8 percent to 271 million.

It said Europe's debt crisis was causing uncertainty, especially in Finland where consumer confidence has declined.

However, Stockmann stuck to its guidance and said it expected full-year 2012 operating profit and revenue to improve, helped by good consumer markets in Russia and the Baltic countries.

($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Helen Massy-Beresford)