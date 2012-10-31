HELSINKI Oct 31 Finnish department store and retail chain owner Stockmann reported rising earnings in third-quarter, citing good sales in Russia and at its fashion chain Lindex.

Operating profit rose 13 percent to 17.1 million euros ($22.19 million) from a year ago. Revenue grew 5 percent to 485.1 million euros.

The company repeated it expects full-year 2012 operating profit and revenue to improve, helped by good consumer markets in Russia and the Baltic countries. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)