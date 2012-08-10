HELSINKI Aug 10 Finnish department store and retail chain owner Stockmann reported a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit, citing weak performance at its fashion unit.

April-June operating profit grew 16 percent from a year ago to 29.7 million euros ($36.6 million), below an average forecast of 32.9 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company repeated it expects full-year 2012 operating profit and revenue to improve, helped by good consumer markets in Russia and the Baltic countries. ($1 = 0.8124 euros)