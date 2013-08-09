HELSINKI Aug 9 Finnish department store owner Stockmann reported a surprise rise in quarterly operating profit as strong sales in Russia offset weak retail spending in Finland.

Stockmann's second-quarter operating profit rose 1.4 percent from a year earlier to 30.1 million euros ($40.3 million). Analysts on average expected 26.3 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The company said department store earnings in St. Petersburg were particularly strong. ($1 = 0.7471 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Cowell)