UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Oct 30 Finnish department store owner Stockmann reported a weaker than expected quarterly profit and cut its full-year sales outlook as a weak economy discouraged consumers from shopping.
The company's third-quarter operating profit fell 37 percent from a year earlier to 10.7 million euros, missing the market's average forecast of 14 million.
It forecast 2013 revenue to fall slightly, instead of increasing as it previously expected, citing weak consumer confidence. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources