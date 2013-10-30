HELSINKI Oct 30 Finnish department store owner Stockmann reported a weaker than expected quarterly profit and cut its full-year sales outlook as a weak economy discouraged consumers from shopping.

The company's third-quarter operating profit fell 37 percent from a year earlier to 10.7 million euros, missing the market's average forecast of 14 million.

It forecast 2013 revenue to fall slightly, instead of increasing as it previously expected, citing weak consumer confidence. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)