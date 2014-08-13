HELSINKI Aug 13 Finnish department store chain Stockmann on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected second-quarter operating profit as weak consumer sentiment in Finland and the decline of the Russian rouble cut into sales.

Stockmann's operating profit was 3.5 million euros for April-June, weaker than the 13.4 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company repeated it saw its revenue in euros declining this year and 2014 operating profit to be significantly weaker than last year. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)