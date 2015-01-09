Jan 9 Stockmann Oyj Abp : * Correction: Stockmann group's preliminary revenue in December and for full

year 2014 * Says group's preliminary revenue was down 10.2 per cent on the previous year

and amounted to EUR 208.1 million in December 2014 * Says preliminary full-year sales totalled EUR 1 844.5 million, down 9.3 per cent, or down 5.5 per cent at comparable exchange rates (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)