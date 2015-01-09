UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 9 Stockmann Oyj Abp : * Correction: Stockmann group's preliminary revenue in December and for full
year 2014 * Says group's preliminary revenue was down 10.2 per cent on the previous year
and amounted to EUR 208.1 million in December 2014 * Says preliminary full-year sales totalled EUR 1 844.5 million, down 9.3 per cent, or down 5.5 per cent at comparable exchange rates (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.