April 14 Stockmann :

* says negotiations for a new lease agreement for the Oulu department store were unsuccessful and consequently Stockmann will close down the store in early 2017 at the latest

* says decision will affect all employees, currently around 230 people, in the store

* says also moves forward with the earlier announced plans to close down the three loss-making department stores in Moscow

* says is also planning to restructure support functions in Finland and in Russia, may cut up to 420 jobs people in support functions in Finland and Russia during 2015 and 2016