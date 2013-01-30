UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Jan 30 Stockmann Oyj Abp : * To end Zara franchising in Finland * Stockmann Oyj Abp and Inditex, s.a., the owner of the Zara store
concept, have agreed to end the franchising co-operation in Finland as of 1
March * Says the divestment does not have a substantial effect on the Stockmann
group's revenue or earnings (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources