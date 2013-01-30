HELSINKI Jan 30 Stockmann Oyj Abp : * To end Zara franchising in Finland * Stockmann Oyj Abp and Inditex, s.a., the owner of the Zara store

concept, have agreed to end the franchising co-operation in Finland as of 1

March * Says the divestment does not have a substantial effect on the Stockmann

group's revenue or earnings (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)